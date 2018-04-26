Don't miss Hacker Connect SF
Compass announces new executive hires from Spotify, Eventbrite
The high-tech NYC brokerage says it's still searching for individuals to fill vacant CFO and CTO roles
The acquisition of Conlon Real Estate, founded in 2009 and formerly of Christie’s, will bring Compass’s agent count in Chicago up to 300 agents and a sales volume in 2017 of $600 million, the New York-based brokerage said today in a press statement.
The company will open locations in Seattle and Bellevue within two months, Compass Chief Revenue Officer Rob Lehman told Inman on Monday.
“Craig was hired before Compass raised $550 million from SoftBank and Fidelity late last year,” a source said under condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the news. “The Company needs a CFO with experience operating a company at its current scale and beyond. Compass has engaged a search firm to assist in finding a successor CFO.”
Doug Heddings and David Innocenzi, leading sales agents with New York-based luxury real estate brokerage Core, will join Compass on March 5.