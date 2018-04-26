Compass announces new executive hires from Spotify, Eventbrite

The high-tech NYC brokerage says it's still searching for individuals to fill vacant CFO and CTO roles
by Staff Writer
Today 11:00 A.M.

Don't miss Hacker Connect SF
Dive into the latest Technology affecting RE, July 17, 2018

Learn More
Article image credited to Alexander Chaikin on Shutterstock.com