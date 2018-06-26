11 things buyers do that agents can't stand

Buyer behavior can be confusing, perplexing and downright frustrating for agents at various stages of the purchase process. This is just a glimpse into the annoyances real estate agents face all the time.
Get Smarter. Grow Your Referral Network.
Limited seating available for Inman Connect San Francisco
Comments
Related Articles
What can sellers do to make a positive and memorable first impression on buyers and agents? What can they do to eliminate (or at least tame) the scrutiny and instead inspire buyers to visualize a future in the home?
We’ve all had those showings where the timing (or the seller) just wasn’t quite right. You know, the ones where you walk in with hopeful buyers and walk out less then 10 minutes later with an air of disappointment surrounding you.
Let’s face it, selling a home without a real estate agent is just plain risky. FSBOs jeopardize time, money, and most importantly, an advantageous outcome.
The real estate industry has poured enormous sums of money into the improvement of predictive analytics, blockchain tech, virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI) and countless other technologies — all this, of course, in an effort to enhance our ability to anticipate and meet consumer demands.