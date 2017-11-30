7 repair requests buyers should never make

Most buyers and sellers understand that buying and selling a home requires negotiation. You give a little here, and they concede a bit there. But what do you do when you have a buyer who demands unnecessary repairs after a home inspection? Educating buyers so that they better understand which repairs are necessary and which may annoy the seller enough for the deal to shatter is part of the job of a real estate agent. Here is a list of seven repair requests that buyers should think twice about before making. 1. Easily repaired items under $10 Whole house inspectors often come back with a list of items that cost under $10 to repair or replace. Save yourself the hassle, and omit these things from the list of requested repairs. If repairs are not related to a safety issue or the breakdown of an expensive system, it's better to refrain from listing them. 2. Replacement of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors Sometimes buyers are adamant they want missing smoke detectors or ca...