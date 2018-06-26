Black Knight teases new interactive, consumer-facing platform

LoanSphere Servicing Digital allows homeowners to view loan information, provides tips for building equity and on-the-spot assistance from mortgage servicers
by Staff Writer
Today 10:08 A.M.

Black Knight announced Monday the development of LoanSphere Servicing Digital, a consumer-facing platform that allows homeowners to make and view mortgage payments, access loan information and explore options for building equity quicker, paying their balance faster or refinancing their loan.

Article image credited to Credit: Helloquence on Unsplash