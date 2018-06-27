How to land a spot at your dream brokerage

Prepare a killer resume, dress to impress and express self-motivation
by
Today 3:00 A.M.

Getting a real estate license doesn’t mean you are listing ready. There is a lot of buzz about how real estate agents are self-employed, but this is not the case when you are just getting started. Real estate rookies will need to partner with a broker, which is much like getting a job.