How to land a spot at your dream brokerage

Getting a real estate license doesn’t mean you are listing ready. There is a lot of buzz about how real estate agents are self-employed, but this is not the case when you are just getting started. Real estate rookies will need to partner with a broker, which is much like getting a job.
The way Chris Suarez, CEO of Xperience Real Estate sees it, one of the most important things he can do as a Keller Williams national expansion team CEO is bring new players into the industry.
Not every mother could run a real estate business with her grown-up children, but it’s working for Nina Hatvany and family, who are enthusiastically supported by Nina’s husband.
Adversity can push you to think outside the box when it comes to marketing your listing — because you have no choice. We’ve found three exemplary real estate agents who’ve pushed the boundaries of creativity to bring buyers to their listings.
Survival in real estate is all about providing value. This very idea has been the topic of discussion for real estate agents and brokers on many levels lately as we evaluate the future of our business. Here are six key ways to brand yourself as an agent while working for a larger brokerage.