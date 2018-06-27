Redfin CEO: 'The stability of the marketplace has been undermined'

Glenn Kelman discusses his brokerage's new listing attribution proposal, pocket listings, the inventory shortage and more in our exclusive interview
by Staff Writer
Today 2:00 A.M.

Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17

Register Now

In a phone interview with Inman, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman and Chelsea Goyer, Redfin’s vice president of recruiting, discuss partner programs and MLS relations.

Article image credited to Kaliya Warren