A high-ranking mortgage banking executive in New Jersey resigned after a judge ordered him to pay $3 million to a waitress he allegedly groped in a Philadelphia restaurant two years ago, according to a news report from Philly.com.

E Mortgage Management, the Cherry Hill-based company, announced CEO Gregory Englesbe’s resignation on Wednesday. A spokesperson declined to comment on Englesbe’s conduct as a representative of the company.

Inman was unable to reach Englesbe who had no publicly listed phone number or personal email address.

On Oct. 7, 2016, at around 10 p.m., Englesbe and others were drinking and dining at Scarpetta, a tony restaurant in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood of Philadelphia, where the plaintiff Kristin Lisi worked, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by Inman.

“Kristin Lisi, was walking down the hallway adjacent to the second floor private dining room of Scarpetta, when Defendant Gregory Englesbe said to Plaintiff, ‘You’ve been walking by me all night, and I want a kiss,’” the complaint reads. “Defendant Gregory Englesbe then forcefully grabbed the neck and shoulders of Plaintiff, whipped her around and forcibly kissed her against her will.”

It’s alleged that another unnamed individual that was with Englesbe leaned in for a kiss and said, “Now it’s my turn,” according to the complaint.

As a result of the alleged assault, Lisi suffered injuries to her neck, back, left arm, left shoulder and rotator cuff as well as psychological trauma.

“Defendant, in physically forcing himself onto Plaintiff Kristin Lisi, for the purpose of offensively touching her, engaged in intentional, wanton, willful and outrageous conduct, acted with deliberate malice, was grossly and outrageously negligent, acted with reckless disregard of and with deliberate, callous and reckless indifference to the rights, interest, welfare and safety of Ms. Lisi,” a pre-trial filing reads.

In the wake of Englesbe’s resignation, Chief Operating Officer Kevin Crichton will assume the responsibilities of the CEO and continue daily managerial operations of the company, E Mortgage Management said.

