The top 8 winners and losers of Trump's tax plan

To clear up much confusion over the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017’s impact on homeowners, buyers and investors, here’s a recap of eight top real estate winners and losers.
The new tax law or 2017 “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” includes five changes that every real estate agent and broker should know for their serious real estate investor clients. Because real estate is all about building relationships, your education on these tax changes is a must for 2018 sales. And the more you know about the tax plan changes, the more likely you are to close deals with these high-end clients.
Although the Trump tax plan, known as the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” was promoted as a tax cut for the middle class, the major benefits go to corporations, entrepreneurs and real estate investors.
Most real estate investors have heard about the mythical like-kind exchange. This tax strategy is where you buy a new investment property to replace the old one, and you don’t have to pay tax on the sale of your old property. What most investors don’t know is that there is a way to use like-kind exchanges to avoid tax on your real estate portfolio completely and still have the use of the cash and appreciation of your investment.
To successfully leverage debt and taxes, an investor must have the right plan plus a great tax advisor who understands real estate investing and the tax laws. To help your real estate clients build long-term wealth, these four tax-free investment strategies can be great tips to share when selling and buying property.