4 tips for making your customer service unforgettable

The real estate industry is about building relationships with your customers and creating an experience that wins them over. You’re looking to exceed expectations and wow customers so that they can’t help but refer you to the next person in their network who's buying or selling a home. I’ve been a part of this industry for more than 30 years, and I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact of excellent customer service — as well as the fallout from subpar experiences. What I have found, through the relationships I’ve built with colleagues in this industry, along with managing hundreds of franchise owners around the nation, is that creating a customer service experience from start to finish is a very calculated process. It's imperative to have a systematic playbook. Online tools, customer surveys and consistent check-ins to evaluate your progress can all help you, as a real estate agent, improve that process. Here are four practical tips for creating the foundation...