Localize, a startup that uses AI to aggregate neighborhood information for every address in NYC, is partnering with five Big Apple real estate companies.
On Thursday, Redfin released a new survey looking at how different millennials between the ages of 24 and 38 saved for homes.
Knock can help new buyers get approved for a mortgage, buy a house on their behalf in cash and then transfer it over to them.
In preparation for the Fourth of July holiday, these real estate agents are placing 11,000 American flags on the streets of homes across the nation.
Commercial real estate company RXR Realty is launching a $50 million fund focused on real estate tech.