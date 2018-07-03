Localize partners with 5 real estate companies in NYC

Nestio, RealtyMX, LG Fairmont, Oxford Property Group and Igluu join the fold as New York City startup eyes expansion
by
Today 12:09 P.M.

Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17

Register Now

Localize, a startup that uses AI to aggregate neighborhood information for every address in NYC, is partnering with five Big Apple real estate companies.

Article image credited to Localize