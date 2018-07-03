Our job, as real estate agents, is to find ready, willing and able buyers and sellers and help them achieve their real estate goals. So how do you successfully sell a home to others or help buyers find the perfect place when you haven’t been in their shoes yourself?
Buyer behavior can be confusing, perplexing and downright frustrating for agents at various stages of the purchase process. This is just a glimpse into the annoyances real estate agents face all the time.
What can sellers do to make a positive and memorable first impression on buyers and agents? What can they do to eliminate (or at least tame) the scrutiny and instead inspire buyers to visualize a future in the home?
We’ve all had those showings where the timing (or the seller) just wasn’t quite right. You know, the ones where you walk in with hopeful buyers and walk out less then 10 minutes later with an air of disappointment surrounding you.
It is often a poker game of sorts; how much information should the agent share and in what way? Is the seller just picking their brain or truly serious about needing the agent’s help? Who else may the seller be interviewing?