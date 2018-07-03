Never bought a home? 5 tips for being an expert agent regardless

It's not about fakin' it till you make it — it's about knowing your clients
by
Today 2:00 A.M.

Get Smarter. Grow Your Referral Network.
Limited seating available for Inman Connect San Francisco

Register Now

Our job, as real estate agents, is to find ready, willing and able buyers and sellers and help them achieve their real estate goals. So how do you successfully sell a home to others or help buyers find the perfect place when you haven’t been in their shoes yourself?

Article image credited to Hurst Photo/Shutterstock