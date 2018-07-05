Survey: How do you use social media for real estate?

It’s undeniable — social media has had a profound impact on many parts of our modern life, including how homes are bought and sold.
As this medium of communication takes an even tighter foothold, it’s important to understand how platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can make agents better communicators, salespeople, influencers, and let’s face it, competitors too.
Please take a few minutes to answer the survey questions below for our upcoming “Essential guide to social media,” where we’ll discover the ways agents use social media to improve their businesses and demystify the steps to social media success.
