Survey: How do you use social media for real estate?

Whether its Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or new platforms like Nextdoor, let us know which networks work best for your business and which you want to learn more about
by Staff Writer
Today 3:00 A.M.

Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17

Register Now

It’s undeniable — social media has had a profound impact on many parts of our modern life, including how homes are bought and sold.

As this medium of communication takes an even tighter foothold, it’s important to understand how platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can make agents better communicators, salespeople, influencers, and let’s face it, competitors too.

Please take a few minutes to answer the survey questions below for our upcoming “Essential guide to social media,” where we’ll discover the ways agents use social media to improve their businesses and demystify the steps to social media success.

Create your own user feedback survey

Article image credited to Keni Thomas