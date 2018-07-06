Climate change is here and it's impacting property values: Harvard study

In a region experiencing climate impacts like sea level rise, people will pay more to be higher, the Harvard study found
by
Today 8:30 A.M.

Make your marketing work harder for you
Limited tickets still available: Inman Connect San Francisco, July 17-20

Register Now

The study provides a fact-based grounding for the concept of “climate gentrification,” a phenomenon in which a region experiencing climate change will see property values soften.

Article image credited to Scott Eisen / Getty Images