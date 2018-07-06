The study provides a fact-based grounding for the concept of “climate gentrification,” a phenomenon in which a region experiencing climate change will see property values soften.
The properties at risk in the next 30 years represent roughly 550,000 people that contribute $1.5 billion to today’s property tax base.
No matter where you live, the health of our planet affects us all. Mother Nature is pissed (pardon my French), and she’s letting us know it. Science has proven that centuries of misuse of our planet has helped intensify hurricanes and other violent storms, wildfires and the melting of the polar ice caps, among other devastating things.
Sunday, April 22, is Earth Day — a time to appreciate this beautiful planet and raise awareness about the ways we can protect and make it better it for generations to come.
During our session, we spoke at length about disaster preparedness, stranded assets, rising home insurance rates, and the promise of new home technology — to each other. Out of the 150+ industry leaders who attended Disconnect, ours were the only two voices.