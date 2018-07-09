Millennials are happiest in big cities, but they're being priced out

Millennials are the only generation happier living in urban centers than in rural suburbs -- but rapidly rising real estate prices are increasingly quashing their dreams of city living
by
Today 8:38 A.M.

Millennials are the only age group to be happier in cities than the countryside — a finding that could have major implications for real estate.