A bump clause allows sellers to enter into a contract with a buyer who has a home-sale contingency, and “bump” them if they find a better offer. Is it a win-win?
All buyers want that perfectly-located, magazine-worthy dream home. Such properties quickly generate multiple offers in very short time, but only one of those offers succeeds — and you want that offer to come from your buyers.
Most repeat homebuyers don’t like selling their current home until they know where they’re going. However, most repeat homebuyers can’t qualify to buy before selling. So, how do you structure a contingent-sale offer so you get what you want without being homeless?
Sellers prefer offers that aren’t contingent on the sale of another property. If the buyers’ home doesn’t sell, they can’t buy the sellers’ home — and the sellers are stuck looking for another buyer.
What I call “disruption fatigue” set in for me a couple of years ago, and now disruption has arrived. The number of people who want to sell their home has declined, and the number of people who want to buy homes has increased —creating a record-breaking shortage of homes for sale.
Like many listings in the Seattle area, Keith Mourer’s property received multiple offers — 10, to be exact. But this wasn’t a typical bidding war. Prospective homebuyers could see the offers they were competing against in a process known as “transparent bidding.”