What I call “disruption fatigue” set in for me a couple of years ago, and now disruption has arrived. The number of people who want to sell their home has declined, and the number of people who want to buy homes has increased —creating a record-breaking shortage of homes for sale. The shortage of homes for sale is having a bigger impact on my business than anything else. I have clients who want to sell their homes, but it's hard for them because their dream houses don’t seem to be for sale right now. Last year, I actually had clients who sold their homes and rented until we found the right home. What's the solution? Maybe I need more technology. I feel so disrupted; this market is so different. It didn’t happen overnight either. Current trends are at least four years old, yet I don’t feel prepared, and I wonder if it will get worse before it gets better. Right now, in the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas, we are breaking records for the lowest inventory of homes on...