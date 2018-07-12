What every agent should know about bitcoin in real estate

Just a few years ago, nearly everyone saw bitcoin as a niche or a pipe dream. Today, more than 100,000 merchants across the globe accept bitcoin as payment, and that number is snowballing.
The basic underlying principles of blockchain and cryptocurrency payments are likely to inform the future of real estate in some fashion. And with more buyers and sellers expressing an interest in these technologies, it’s incumbent upon those in the real estate industry to have a good understanding of the fundamentals.
There’s a new way to invest in real estate — cryptocurrency. Some forward-thinking investors have already used the digital currencies, the most famous of which is bitcoin, to buy real estate. Blockchain — the secure, distributed ledger that permanently records crypto transactions — is the underlying technology that enables cryptocurrencies, and it’s playing a growing role in the industry as well.