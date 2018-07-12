What every agent should know about bitcoin in real estate

From its history and legality to its role in the real estate transaction, here's the 411 on this cryptocurrency
by
Today 2:30 A.M.

Get Smarter. Grow Your Referral Network.
Limited seating available for Inman Connect San Francisco

Register Now

Just a few years ago, nearly everyone saw bitcoin as a niche or a pipe dream. Today, more than 100,000 merchants across the globe accept bitcoin as payment, and that number is snowballing.

Article image credited to Dan Kitwood / Staff (Getty images)