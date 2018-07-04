The Fourth of July, with its fireworks, cookouts and red, white and blue everything, is almost here. It’s the perfect time to enjoy the summer weather, spend time with family and friends and show your patriotism.
Get Smarter. Grow Your Referral Network.
Limited seating available for Inman Connect San Francisco
Comments
Related Articles
As with staging any other part of your listing, you need to make sure the outdoors are on trend and meet buyers’ wants and needs. Here are eight outdoor trends buyers love.
If you haven’t yet made your Fourth of July marketing plans, here are some quick, easy and fun ideas for giving your business a mid-summer reboot.
Check out this list of dos and don’ts for Fourth of July marketing. The big takeaway is that when people connect with you the person — they’ll want to work with you the real estate agent.
In preparation for the Fourth of July holiday, these real estate agents are placing 11,000 American flags on the streets of homes across the nation.