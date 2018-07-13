‘We have buyers ready’: the worst lies agents tell clients

Agent hyperbole that makes me cringe
by
Today 3:00 A.M.

A while back, I came across an unexpected opportunity to take on a client in an area where real estate agents prospect fiercely and relentlessly — and sometimes fib a bit to gain listings.

Article image credited to rawpixel on Unsplash