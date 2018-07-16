Denver-based, flat-free brokerage Trelora is conducting a small-scale study right now to find out.
LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.
Comments
Related Articles
Former Chipotle co-CEO Monty Moran has been elected as Trelora’s new chairman of the board, joining the the Denver-based, flat-fee brokerage as it expands into new markets across the U.S.
In the run-up to a much-anticipated government workshop on the competitiveness of real estate, industry trade groups have argued that competition is robust. But the view is different from where flat-fee brokerage Trelora sits.
Flat-fee real estate startup Trelora launched in its second city this week — and annoyed some residents with a guerrilla marketing campaign.
Trelora, a low-fee Colorado brokerage with a history of ruffling feathers, now allows prospective buyers to communicate directly with its seller clients through a chat feature on its website.