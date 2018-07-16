Is a dumpster an indication of a home about to come to market?

Denver-based, flat-free brokerage Trelora is conducting a small-scale study right now to find out
by Staff Writer
Today 9:56 A.M.

LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.

Watch Now

Denver-based, flat-free brokerage Trelora is conducting a small-scale study right now to find out.

Article image credited to Jeremy Thomas on Unsplash