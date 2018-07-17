In May, Kris Lindahl announced his departure from Re/Max, an exhilarating, yet risky, move for a man who had the largest and one of the most profitable Re/Max franchises in America.
A series of trial and errors — I think we can all agree that we felt this way at some point in the beginning of our real estate careers. My story is probably not that different than yours. There is no magic formula to making it in the real estate biz.
Real estate firms large and small are presented with the unique challenge of creating a sense of unity and pride among their agents who aren’t even employees, but independent contractors with a lot more freedom. Enter the idea of company culture, the focus of Inman’s latest Special Report, exploring what real estate professionals value most in their work environment and how leaders can foster a culture that promotes retention, productivity, happiness and a positive image.
Minnesota-based agent, Kris Lindahl, until recently the leader of Re/Max Results’ top Kris Lindahl Team, has left and set up his own brokerage in the Twin Cities, Minnesota: Kris Lindahl Real Estate.
How are real estate broker-owners responding, adapting or changing? Here’s what Vanessa Bergmark, owner of Red Oak Realty, is doing.