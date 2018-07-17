What an Opendoor exec and a Realtor have in common

Opendoor co-founder Ian Wong and Intero Real Estate team lead Jena Turner Casey shared their favorite tech tools at ICSF 2018
by Staff Writer
Today 6:22 P.M.

Opendoor co-founder Ian Wong and Houston Realtor Jena Turner Casey chatted about their favorite tech tools at Inman Connect San Francisco.

Article image credited to Scott Chernis. Pictured: Ian Wong (L), Jena Turner Casey (M) and Katie Kossev (R) and at Inman Connect San Francisco