Compass has publicly stated its goal is to achieve 20 percent of market share in the top 20 markets by 2020. It sounds crazy, and it’s unbelievably ambitious — and it’s something Compass doesn’t even spend a lot of time talking or thinking about, Rob Lehman, the company’s chief growth officer told Inman.
Compass opened its first office in Philadelphia last week with a team led by Kristin McFeely, a longtime leader at Philly Home Girls, a Coldwell Banker affiliate.
Compass is now claiming to be the top brokerage in the blistering hot real estate market of San Francisco in sales volume. The technology focused brokerage announced on Monday, the acquisition of the San Francisco-based Paragon Real Estate Group growing its Bay Area team to 500 agents representing more than $4.5 billion in sales volume last year.
In a video exclusive with The Real Deal, Leonard Steinberg announced that he’s stepping down from his role as president of Compass and is taking on a new position — chief evangelist.
Compass, the tech-forward real estate company, has expanded deeper into South Florida, opening a new office in Naples, its second branch in the state since 2015 when it opened in Miami.