Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Nicole Bagley-Blair Nationally competitive ice skater. Teacher of the year. Attorney. Mom. Real estate broker. Not a bad list of life and career accomplishments. It appears Nicole Bagley-Blair can pretty much accomplish whatever she sets out to do. Despite being no stranger to overcoming adversity, she found that becoming successful in real estate sales was probably the hardest hurdle for her to jump. Starting out here in the resort market of Lake Tahoe only steepened her learning curve. For the last 10 months or so, she's been working on yet another challenge; because why not add "software developer" to the list? The product Pocket Agent Mentor (PAM) is a software made to help new real estate agents succeed. I likened it to onboarding plans often put in place at large companies, where new employees are smoothly assimilated into co...