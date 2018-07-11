Compass opens first Philadelphia office with former leader of Philly Home Girls

The tech-focused real estate brokerage hopes to have 100 offices by the end of the year, up from 90
Compass opened its first office in Philadelphia last week with a team led by Kristin McFeely, a longtime leader at Philly Home Girls, a Coldwell Banker affiliate.

