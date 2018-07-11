Compass opened its first office in Philadelphia last week with a team led by Kristin McFeely, a longtime leader at Philly Home Girls, a Coldwell Banker affiliate.
Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17
Comments
Related Articles
Compass is now claiming to be the top brokerage in the blistering hot real estate market of San Francisco in sales volume. The technology focused brokerage announced on Monday, the acquisition of the San Francisco-based Paragon Real Estate Group growing its Bay Area team to 500 agents representing more than $4.5 billion in sales volume last year.
In a video exclusive with The Real Deal, Leonard Steinberg announced that he’s stepping down from his role as president of Compass and is taking on a new position — chief evangelist.
Compass, the tech-forward real estate company, has expanded deeper into South Florida, opening a new office in Naples, its second branch in the state since 2015 when it opened in Miami.
As relative industry newcomer Compass further expands its footprint into the Chicagoland area, competitors are welcoming their nascent rival.