What’s in a name? Probably ‘home’ if it’s a real estate software product

19 shining examples of the most-overused word in real estate software products
by Staff Writer
Today 9:52 A.M.

LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.

Watch Now

More than any other word, “home” is the most common real estate-related term used in naming software products for the industry.

Article image credited to Dani Vanderboegh