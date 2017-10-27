Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Homeadnet is a real estate website builder and social media promotion platform. Platforms: Browser; mobile optimized Ideal for: Any size agent team; individual agents looking to bolster web marketing Top selling points Social sharing simplicity Drag and drop design interface Unlimited social account connections Connections with regional agents Top concerns This is a good tool with all the right features in place to help its users. However, it's entering a crowded U.S. market from Canada. What you should know You shouldn't be debating whether or not to update your website -- if the thought has entered your mind, it's time to do it. This often means looking into new website services, and Homeadnet should make your list. The Canadian company offers users an easy way to get a website launched that includes promotion of individual listings via I...