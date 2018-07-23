Overstock.com makes move into real estate with 2 new platforms

The home goods retailer launches Houserie on Monday and expects to launch a property search portal this year
by
Today 6:37 A.M.

Online home goods retailer Overstock.com announced plans to invest in the real estate industry with two new platforms later this year.

Article image credited to Overstock.com