Could kitchens be extinct by 2030?

HGTV, be prepared to mourn — all those sweeping shots of large kitchens adorned with granite countertops, high-shine finishes, commercial grade appliances, and of course, the ubiquitous kitchen island may soon be a relic of the past, along with formal living and dining rooms.
Move over, Millennial Pink — Neo Mint is the emerging “it” color, according to London-based trend forecasting and analytics company WGSN. “2020 will be the year that a super-futuristic vision becomes reality,” said WGSN color director Jane Boddy in a blog post.
As with staging any other part of your listing, you need to make sure the outdoors are on trend and meet buyers’ wants and needs. Here are eight outdoor trends buyers love.
Move aside, glass — terra-cotta is back to reclaim its place as the “it” material for luxury residential and commercial projects.
By 2036, the average American family will own a 13.3 percent bigger house and a 19 percent smaller yard, a new study from Porch finds.