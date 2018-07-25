Could kitchens be extinct by 2030?

Say goodbye to large kitchens and sweeping formal living and dining rooms, and say hello to smaller multifunctional rooms — thanks millennials
by Staff Writer
Today 1:03 P.M.

HGTV, be prepared to mourn — all those sweeping shots of large kitchens adorned with granite countertops, high-shine finishes, commercial grade appliances, and of course, the ubiquitous kitchen island may soon be a relic of the past, along with formal living and dining rooms.

