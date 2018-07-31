Notarize partners with Title Resources to support digital closings

Partnership between provider of mortgage closing tech and Title Resources makes online closings available in 38 states
Today 9:57 A.M.

Notarize has partnered with Title Resources to allow the title insurance underwriter to offer online closings to homebuyers and sellers. 

Article image credited to Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash