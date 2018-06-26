How Lennar turned itself into a major tech investor

Lennar's investments and partnerships with Opendoor and Amazon are putting the builder on stage with Silicon Valley venture capitalists
June 26, 2018

Lennar is a builder, known for breaking ground on new construction throughout the country. But in the past six months, the 64-year-old company has co-led a $325 million tech startup funding round, debuted exhibition smart homes in partnership with Amazon and put its traditional new-build customers in the iBuyer pipeline.

