Lesson learned: Don’t take 'no' for an answer

Colorado’s Denise Schilling found that perseverance is job No. 1 for herself — and for her clients
by
Today 2:00 A.M.

With a background in finance, investment and REI, Colorado’s Denise Schilling is keenly aware of the investment value inherent in her clients’ real estate purchases. How did she build a nationally recognized real estate business? Perseverance and meticulous client care.

Article image credited to Photo by Robert Baker on Unsplash