Real estate coach Tom Ferry is introducing the Tom Ferry CRM through Contactually along with a suite of other products for his coaching clients.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Real estate coach Tom Ferry is introducing the Tom Ferry CRM through Contactually along with a suite of other products for his coaching clients.
Comments
Related Articles
Coping with the tragic plane crash that took the lives of three of their own real estate agents Sunday afternoon, Pacific Union International executives revealed late Monday a fund to support the shattered families left behind.
From agent search to personal websites, Inman’s Product Hub has dozens of great products that will help you make the right choice for your particular business case. Today we’re going to showcase some of the currently featured Websites & IDX Tools, powering the future of the industry.
Yale Fox chatted with Inman about grading buildings by how well they’re maintained through the use of machine learning and AI.
CoreLogic released its Home Price Index data for June 2018, which shows that the average cost of a house grew by 6.8 percent from last year.