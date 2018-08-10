Pacific Union International has set up easy-to-use links through its charitable arm, the Pacific Union International Community Giving Fund, to donate to the families of Nasim Ghanadan, Floria and Navid Hakimi, and Scott and Lara Shepherd, the victims of Sunday’s plane crash.

Nasim Ghanadan, Floria Hakimi and Lara Shepherd — all Pacific Union agents based out out of the company’s Danville office — were en route to the Tom Ferry Success Summit in Southern California when the plane, piloted by Lara’s husband Scott, crashed into a Santa Ana strip mall parking lot, killing all aboard.

“Today the community, family and friends of Pacific Union step forward together to embrace the future of those left behind as a result of this recent tragedy,” said Pacific Union CEO Mark McLaughlin, in a release. “We all share in the grief of the loss of life. Now we share together in nurturing those left behind.”

Through the links below, donors can support families of the crash’s victims:

The Nasim Ghanadan Memorial Fund: The beneficiaries of this fund established in memory of Nasim Ghanadan will be named by the Ghanadan family at a later date.

The Floria and Navid Hakimi Memorial Fund: The beneficiaries of this fund established in memory of Floria Hakimi and her son, Navid will be named by the Hakimi family at a later date.

The Children of Scott and Lara Shepherd: The fund was established in memory of Scott and Lara Shepherd to raise money for the general living expenses and education needs of the two young children left behind, ages 5 and 7.

The Moyer Foundation: The Moyer Foundation was selected by Pacific Union to provide grief counseling to the families who suffered the loss of a child or parent.

The donations will be made through the Pacific Union Community Giving Fund, the charitable arm of the brokerage. Pacific Union will be donating $100,000 to the fund to be dispersed to the above family funds.

“The effects of this loss to our community, families, and friends will not go away overnight,” McLaughlin said. “This difficult journey is just beginning for those left behind whose lives have been changed in profound ways. On behalf of Pacific Union International, thank you for joining us in honoring those we hold in our hearts today.”

At the Tom Ferry Success Summit, donations were collected from attendees in the amount of $11,500 and Tom Ferry and his wife Kathy Ferry matched that contribution for a total of $23,000 to be sent directly to the families of the victims, according to a spokesperson for Tom Ferry.

