Luxury real estate brokerage Pacific Union International is making the leap into commercial real estate.
The San Francisco-based firm, which focuses on luxury residential properties and ranks fifth among the largest real estate brokerages in the country, just launched Pacific Union Commercial in Los Angeles, a full-scale division focusing on commercial real estate, according to an announcement Tuesday.
Covering residential and commercial property is rare among real estate firms. As of 2017, Pacific Union International, which tallied $14.1 billion in sales, operates in 20 markets nationwide and boasts about 1,700 real estate professionals.
Pacific Union International’s new division will focus on every aspect of commercial real estate, including retail, hospitality, multifamily and office properties, according to an announcement on Tuesday.
