On the heels of two high-profile acquisitions, Toronto-based real estate marketing agency Black29 Group has announced an agreement to purchase the American real estate recruiting company Pro R.E.A. Staffing.

The deal, for which financial terms were not made public, will give Black29 Group full control of Pro R.E.A. Staffing’s recruitment services of both licensed and unlicensed real estate professionals in addition to professionals in related fields including loan processing, underwriting and property management, according to a press release issued last week.

“We have found that finding and keeping great people is one of the biggest challenges that real estate teams face,”said Black29 Group CEO Scott Goodfellow in a prepared statement. “With the acquisition of Pro R.E.A. Staffing, we have added a world class service to help them overcome those challenges.”

The Canadian firm provides marketing and branding tools for real estate professionals who want to grow their companies. The acquisition is part of a larger effort to help companies recruit new agents and other industry talent. But the Black29 Group also wants to assist brokerages and other real estate companies in the midst of expanding, Goodfellow said.

Over the past 12 months, Black29 Group has also acquired Artifakt Digital and Goodfellow Coaching & Consulting, companies that provide real estate business strategy training. As part of its growth, Black29 Group has indicated an interest in future acquisitions over the coming months.

“These services will keep agents on the cutting edge of the real estate industry and allow them to grow their business exponentially,” Goodfellow said.

Pro R.E.A. Staffing President Vanessa Rosenblum will continue to oversee the company’s recruiting services.

