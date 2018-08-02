Xome buys Mortgage Solutions from Assurant for $35M

The acquisition will give the national home search engine a bevy of mortgage-industry products and services
by
Today 9:18 A.M.

The deal will give the Lewisville, Texas-based Xome control of all of Assurant’s Mortgage Solutions products and services geared toward lenders, mortgage brokers, investors, and property managers…

Article image credited to Atstock Productions / Shutterstock.com