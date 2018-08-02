Xome buys Mortgage Solutions from Assurant for $35M

The deal will give the Lewisville, Texas-based Xome control of all of Assurant’s Mortgage Solutions products and services geared toward lenders, mortgage brokers, investors, and property managers…
WMIH Corp. has acquired a majority interest in Nationstar, the mortgage servicing company that owns real estate technology platform Xome and recently rebranded its loan origination operations to “Mr. Cooper.”
Revenue for Nationstar’s Xome — a platform that features a property search site, real estate agent referral network and title, closing, valuation and asset management services — declined to $65 million in the third quarter of 2017, according to the company’s Q3 2017 financial results.
New, well-funded real estate tech ventures have reached a fever pitch lately, promising to change the world. But over the years, these grandiose undertakings often sputter or fail and are broken into pieces — never to realize their promise.