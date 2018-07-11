The National Association of Realtors (NAR) is planning a $45 million facelift to its Chicago headquarters, according to a news report in Crain’s Chicago Business. The renovation will include an 18,000-square-foot office space, conference center and a glass-encased boardroom topped by a halo-like structure adorned with the NAR logo.
