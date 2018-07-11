Inside NAR’s $45M plan to renovate its Chicago headquarters

Real estate trade group will use $6M from dues increase, finance the rest of the project
by
Jul 11

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) is planning a $45 million facelift to its Chicago headquarters, according to a news report in Crain’s Chicago Business. The renovation will include an 18,000-square-foot office space, conference center and a glass-encased boardroom topped by a halo-like structure adorned with the NAR logo.

Article image credited to Healy | Bender & Associates, Inc