The trade group sent the email on Wednesday in response to purported concerns by NAR members over comments made during a panel the day prior at Inman Connect San Francisco…
Real estate leaders sparred over real estate data management company Upstream’s role in the industry’s technology ecosystem at a morning session at Inman Connect in San Francisco.
Marty Frame, who served as President of RPR and oversaw the creation of its signature initiative, Upstream, is leaving the company after nearly a decade to become Chief Operating Officer (COO) of West.
Upstream, an online platform for real estate data management, officially announced that it has launched today after a long development period, two years behind its original goal.
Zillow Group’s Bridge API added many of the same data control features as RETS, starting what Zillow hopes will be a move toward APIs for real estate data.