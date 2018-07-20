NAR seeks to reassure members that Upstream isn't trying to replace MLSs

The trade group sent an email to members in response to concerns reportedly sparked by a panelist at Inman Connect San Francisco
by Staff Writer
Today 5:38 P.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

The trade group sent the email on Wednesday in response to purported concerns by NAR members over comments made during a panel the day prior at Inman Connect San Francisco…

Article image credited to Caleb George on Unsplash