Compass to offer boutique indie brokerages access to its tech platform

Leading Edge, a month after splitting from Re/Max, will be the first customer of the new Powered by Compass tech suite
by Staff Writer
Today 6:00 A.M.

LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.

Watch Now

Real estate brokerages across the country will soon have the ability to equip agents with the full suite of Compass tech without being acquired outright…

Article image credited to Scorpp on Shutterstock.com