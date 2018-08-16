Fast-growing Midwest markets are overtaking pricy California cities on property search website Realtor.com‘s hottest markets report, which looks at the areas of the country in which properties are selling at the fastest rates (by days on market).
The July list, released Wednesday by the News Corp.-owned website, named seven midwest markets and five in California, with markets in Texas, Colorado, New York and Massachusetts rounding out the rest of the top 20 locales.
“With the median home list price hovering at a record level, affordable markets are very attractive for buyers, which is contributing to the popularity of many Midwestern markets,” Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said in a statement. “Although construction is increasing in many regions, inventory remains scarce due to strong buyer demand and years of underbuilding. Even these affordable markets run the risk of what we’ve seen elsewhere if they aren’t able to keep pace with new construction.”
Realtor.com identifies its 20 hottest markets through listing views and median days on market. Properties in the 20 markets chosen moved 17 to 30 days more quickly than homes in the rest of the country. Homes in these 20 markets spent four days fewer on the market on average than this time a year ago. Listing views were 1.8 times higher than the national average and 16 percent higher than last year, Realtor.com said.
The top market, Midland, Texas, has earned that designation for four months in a row now.
Here are the top 20 hottest markets for July, according to Realtor.com:
- Midland, Texas
- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Boise City, Idaho
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California
- Columbus, Ohio
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan
- Racine, Wisconsin
- Vallejo-Fairfield, California
- Rochester, New York
- Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, California
- Janesville-Beloit, Wisconsin
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts
- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
- Pueblo, Colorado
- Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, New York
- Stockton-Lodi, California
- Fresno, California
- Odessa, Texas
- Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Michigan
Comments
Related Articles
In seven major cities, 95 percent of all houses are worth more than their peak value during the housing bubble, according to Zillow’s monthly market report.
The median single-family home in San Francisco has jumped $205,000 in price – or $561 a day, every day – through the first half of 2018.
Homesellers are reaping the benefits of steadily skyrocketing home prices, especially on the West Coast, according to a new report from Zillow.
Although Shaker design originated more than 300 years ago, it’s still resonating with homeowners today. This simple furniture can be easily customized with trendy color palettes and modern finishes — perfect for people looking for a simple style they can easily put their mark on.