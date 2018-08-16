Midwest overtakes California for the hottest housing markets

The latest list of the 20 Hottest Markets from property search portal Realtor.com includes Fort Wayne, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; and Detroit, Michigan
by Staff Writer
Today 6:00 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Fast-growing Midwest markets are overtaking pricy California cities on property search website Realtor.com‘s hottest markets report, which looks at the areas of the country in which properties are selling at the fastest rates (by days on market).

The July list, released Wednesday by the News Corp.-owned website, named seven midwest markets and five in California, with markets in Texas, Colorado, New York and Massachusetts rounding out the rest of the top 20 locales.

“With the median home list price hovering at a record level, affordable markets are very attractive for buyers, which is contributing to the popularity of many Midwestern markets,” Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said in a statement. “Although construction is increasing in many regions, inventory remains scarce due to strong buyer demand and years of underbuilding. Even these affordable markets run the risk of what we’ve seen elsewhere if they aren’t able to keep pace with new construction.”

Realtor.com identifies its 20 hottest markets through listing views and median days on market. Properties in the 20 markets chosen moved 17 to 30 days more quickly than homes in the rest of the country. Homes in these 20 markets spent four days fewer on the market on average than this time a year ago. Listing views were 1.8 times higher than the national average and 16 percent higher than last year, Realtor.com said.

The top market, Midland, Texas, has earned that designation for four months in a row now.

Here are the top 20 hottest markets for July, according to Realtor.com:

How to find the hidden potholes on the road to agent productivity
A simple step-by-step to help you save time and money READ MORE
  1. Midland, Texas
  2. Fort Wayne, Indiana
  3. Boise City, Idaho
  4. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California
  5. Columbus, Ohio
  6. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  7. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan
  8. Racine, Wisconsin
  9. Vallejo-Fairfield, California
  10. Rochester, New York
  11. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, California
  12. Janesville-Beloit, Wisconsin
  13. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts
  14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
  15. Pueblo, Colorado
  16. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, New York
  17. Stockton-Lodi, California
  18. Fresno, California
  19. Odessa, Texas
  20. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Michigan

Email Emma Hinchliffe

Article image credited to Justin McAfee on Unsplash