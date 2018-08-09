News Corp's digital real estate services report 19% growth in Q4 2018

Once again, News Corp's growth was driven by innovations at Move and realtor.com
by Staff Writer
Today 2:57 P.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

News Corp’s digital real estate services, which include Move’s realtor.com and Australia-based REA Group, announced its fourth quarter fiscal year 2018 results Thursday, which boasted $2.69 billion in revenue — a 29 percent increase from the year prior.

Article image credited to alexpro9500 / Shutterstock.com