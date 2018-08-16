Re/Max Revolution partners with blockchain platform ShelterZoom

The startup's blockchain-enabled widgets will be folded into Boston franchisee's website for secure online offers
by
Today 8:19 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

ShelterZoom just partnered to bring its OfferNow and RentNow blockchain-based widgets to Re/Max Revolution’s Boston branch.

Article image credited to Photo Credit: Pedro Correa/Inman