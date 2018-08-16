ShelterZoom just partnered to bring its OfferNow and RentNow blockchain-based widgets to Re/Max Revolution’s Boston branch.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
ShelterZoom just partnered to bring its OfferNow and RentNow blockchain-based widgets to Re/Max Revolution’s Boston branch.
Related Articles
The nonprofit Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) has formed a new workgroup to develop a system for tracking when property is listed, showed, sold, transferred and more.
The first title transfer via blockchain is, in all likelihood, in South Burlington, Vermont. The startup Propy prompted the local city clerk to accept a transaction via blockchain.
Blockchain real estate startup ShelterZoom is working toward a cryptocurrency payment platform intended for mass adoption through real estate.
With ShelterZoom’s “Offer Now” widget, buyers and buying agents can directly submit an offer on a property on a real estate website.