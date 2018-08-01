This group wants to create a definitive record of everything that happens to every property

The Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) has formed a new workgroup to develop a system to track when property is listed, shown, sold, transferred and more
by Staff Writer
Today 2:09 P.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

The nonprofit Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) has formed a new workgroup to develop a system for tracking when property is listed, showed, sold, transferred and more.

Article image credited to Breno Assis on Unsplash