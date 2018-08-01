The nonprofit Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) has formed a new workgroup to develop a system for tracking when property is listed, showed, sold, transferred and more.
The Real Estate Transaction Standard (RETS) and application programming interfaces (APIs) each have their benefits and challenges, but the latter is the future.
Blockchain has applications in real estate beyond financial transactions, panelists said at Inman Connect San Francisco’s Hacker Connect.
Imbrex is using blockchain to create a listings platform that will compete with Zillow and to offer back-end solutions for real estate data.
Zillow Group’s Bridge API added many of the same data control features as RETS, starting what Zillow hopes will be a move toward APIs for real estate data.