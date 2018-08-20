WATCH: 8 marketing tools that won't break the bank

Mor Zucker took the stage at Inman Connect San Francisco 2018 to share her favorites
by
Today 9:29 A.M.

Mor Zucker, Realtor at Kentwood Real Estate and founder of The Denver Ear, took the stage at Inman Connect San Francisco to share eight robust and affordable marketing tools you can’t afford to run your brokerage without.