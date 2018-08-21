What your buyers need to know about natural disaster insurance

CoreLogic Subject Matter Expert Tom Larsen sits down with Inman to explain the ins-and-outs of home insurance and assessing your natural disaster risk
by Staff Writer
Today 12:49 P.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

As Americans beging to rebuild from natural disaster, one thing has become clear, most homeowners didn’t have the proper insurance.

Article image credited to Flood photo by Frame Harirak on Unsplash / Fire photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images