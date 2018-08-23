Bungalow, the ‘renter’s equivalent of Opendoor,’ raises $14M

Described as 'renter's equivalent of Opendoor,' startup is off and running with backing from Silicon Valley titans
by Staff Writer
Today 1:32 P.M.

Bungalow has raised $14 million in funding to offer what one of its board members likens to the “renter’s equivalent of Opendoor.”

Article image credited to Bungalow