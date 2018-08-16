Opendoor set to enter California, Pacific Northwest markets

Opendoor's enters Sacramento, Riverside, Denver and Portland in quest to expand into 50 markets by 2020
by Staff Writer
Today 5:45 A.M.

Opendoor will launch in Sacramento and Riverside, California along with Denver and Portland, Oregon, as part of its goal to reach 50 markets by 2020.

Article image credited to Jeffrey M. Frank / Shutterstock.com