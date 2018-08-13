CU Boulder launches college course on real estate technology

Mike DelPrete will teach university course on iBuyers, Zillow, new construction methods and more
Today 11:42 A.M.

Mike Del Prete will teach an undergraduate and graduate real estate technology course at the University of Colorado, Boulder’s Real Estate Center.

