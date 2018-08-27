This summer we’re looking at the state of the luxury agent & broker in today’s increasingly complex real estate market. In October, we’ll gather in Beverly Hills at Luxury Connect to share best practices, network, and create blueprint for the luxury agent/broker of tomorrow. Don’t miss it.

If any industry knows how to be on top of what’s happening in the world today, it’s the media industry. The Paley Center for Media, a cultural institution that documents and showcases socially significant media, is known as a national thought leader when it comes to the cultural, creative and social significance of television, radio and emerging media platforms — so where better to learn how to increase your own digital marketing skills?

At Luxury Connect, October 16 through 18 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about maneuvering in the luxury real estate space at a handful of exclusive off-site sessions, including one at the Los Angeles location of the Paley Center. And there will also be educational and networking opportunities galore for practicing high-end agents, with plenty of ways to learn from peers and colleagues.

The Paley Center off-site event will include a private screening in the John H. Mitchell Theater, which will be reserved for Inman Luxury Connect attendees; there, Variety CMO Dea Lawrence will talk about ways to up your digital marketing game. She’s responsible for the magazine’s global branding and communication strategy, and as one of the foremost digital marketing experts on the planet, her advice will be sure to take your own marketing and communications to the next level.

Attendees will also embark on a tour of the Paley Center, where they’ll learn about the center’s renowned history, hear about some of the unique collections that the Paley Center hosts and get a rundown on the current programs available at the center. It’s a repository of wisdom encompassing the trajectory of media from its moveable-type beginnings to the behemoth of the internet today, and you won’t find another opportunity to tap into the same resource that screenwriters, scholars and media enthusiasts use in the media hub of Los Angeles.

